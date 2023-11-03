A protective monkey's parenting skills have left netizens stunned in a video that has since gone viral on TikTok

The video shows how protective the monkey is over the baby, making sure that no one tries to take her away

The monkey's extraordinary protective behaviour has left viewers stunned, leading to the video's rapid viral success

Wild monkey finds small baby and becomes protective over it. Images: @missingpeoplecase/TikTok and Sadjad Husain/ Getty Images

A video capturing a wild monkey's protective behaviour towards a baby has taken the internet by storm.

Monkey claims baby

The clip was uploaded on TikTok user @missingpeoplecase page and has accumulated over 1.5 million views. In the footage, the monkey gently pins the baby down, refusing to let anyone take the child away.

The video has stunned countless viewers, as many were surprised that this protective animal refused to let the toddler out of its sight. While it might seem unusual, the monkey's actions display an instinctive protective nature over their offspring

Watch the video below:

Monkey's behaviour stuns netizens

The viral video has garnered widespread attention on TikTok, drawing comments and shares from people worldwide. People were fascinated by the monkey's actions and flocked to the comment section to share their views:

@painkiller4U365 shared:

"What kind of people stand around."

@christianpichar31 said:

"I am way passed confused."

@Junior stunned:

"Not only just standing there but walked up and walked away."

@Ginger commented:

"I just cannot believe this."

@Justina Marie advised:

"That monkey was so scared I feel like it wasn't trying to hurt the baby It was trying to like comfort it and protect it and with so many people."

@Alles-Lösen said:

"For the people saying "they just stranded there" Monkeys can be extremely vicious and have fangs. Not something you want biting you."

