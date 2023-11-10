A woman in Gauteng made a TikTok video showing others her experience with getting a permanent lip tattoo

The TikToker tried out a treatment she saw media personality Sarah Langa do to tweak how her lips look

Online users were invested and were curious about the cosmetic procedure done in Johannesburg

One young woman decided she wanted a lip colour that does not change. She made a TikTok video showing herself getting the beauty procedure done in South Africa.

A TiIkTok video shows a Johannesburg woman inspired by Sarah Langa to get her lips tattooed. Image: @nomsamaphisa / Instagram / sarahlanga

The video of the woman getting her lips done got over 22k likes. There were hundreds of comments from people who were fascinated by the results.

Sarah Langa inspires lip tattoo

A TikTok creator, @nomsamaphisa_, said she was immediately convinced after seeing Sarah Langa get her lips tattooed. In the video, the lady went to a professional, and the lip blush procedure cost her R2 500 for the first session.

Watch the video below:

SA fascinated by lip tattoo

Many people found the video of the TikTokker's beauty treatment interesting as it neutralised her lips. Netizens could not imagine going under the needle for their lips.

i.ts_only_braceyBuhle said:

"I don’t like my natural pink lips."

<3 ntsako commented:

"Thinking of doing this because my lips are naturally dark."

Zamaswazi Dlamini asked:

"Omg how much? I need this."

Nomsa Sasa Maphisa · Creator replied:

"R2500 first session, R1000 for follow ups."

Nonhlanhla was snot temped:

"Hell no."

user154755741716 agreed:

"I'll pass."

