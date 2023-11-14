North West Man Builds Impressive Airplane-Car, Video has South Africans Amused: "Caroplane?"
- A Malawian man in South Africa has built an airplane-car, a fusion of a Piper Aztec aircraft and a Nissan Sentra chassis and engine
- The vehicle has wings and wheels and also features a dashboard keyboard for playing music
- Netizens have reacted to the invention with amusement, with some cracking jokes about its creativity
There are no limits to the craft and creativity possessed by Africans.
Videos of an 'airplane-car' have gone viral on social media, leaving many South Africans intrigued.
Man builds a plane on wheels
The videos show the large two-in-one plane car parked on the roadside along Pelindaba Road in the North West.
The vehicle, with wings and wheels, was built by a local Malawian man over three years and features the body of a plane and a car.
According to TikTokker @brendancluley, this one-of-a-kind vehicle is a fusion of a Piper Aztec aircraft and a Nissan Sentra chassis and engine, resulting in a magnificent masterpiece.
The pimped-out vehicle also has a dashboard keyboard for playing music.
Watch the incredible videos below:
Mzansi amused by the innovative vehicle
Many netizens were astonished by the unlikely invention, while others cracked jokes at the creativity of it.
•wame_miguel replied:
"What do we call it roadplane or caroplane!?."
eyasembo_pearlsaid:
"Country ehlezi yenza plan."
Sinethemba Dosini wrote:
"They even have the flag there. So we can't even deny it ."
zeeLungy commented:
"Asikwazi noyiphika sana ."
uni_drug♾ relied:
"'If it's tired it flies' had me rolling ."
nkanyisobhukahxul asked:
"Which part of SA is this, because it's giving UGANDA ."
ntoza commented:
"Basebenzile abafana."
Dondee replied:
"License uyithole ku Aviator lo ."
Source: Briefly News