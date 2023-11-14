A Malawian man in South Africa has built an airplane-car, a fusion of a Piper Aztec aircraft and a Nissan Sentra chassis and engine

The vehicle has wings and wheels and also features a dashboard keyboard for playing music

Netizens have reacted to the invention with amusement, with some cracking jokes about its creativity

A man in the Northwest invented the aeroplane car from an aircraft and a car. Image: Sol Tee

Source: Facebook

There are no limits to the craft and creativity possessed by Africans.

Videos of an 'airplane-car' have gone viral on social media, leaving many South Africans intrigued.

Man builds a plane on wheels

The videos show the large two-in-one plane car parked on the roadside along Pelindaba Road in the North West.

The vehicle, with wings and wheels, was built by a local Malawian man over three years and features the body of a plane and a car.

According to TikTokker @brendancluley, this one-of-a-kind vehicle is a fusion of a Piper Aztec aircraft and a Nissan Sentra chassis and engine, resulting in a magnificent masterpiece.

The pimped-out vehicle also has a dashboard keyboard for playing music.

Watch the incredible videos below:

Mzansi amused by the innovative vehicle

Many netizens were astonished by the unlikely invention, while others cracked jokes at the creativity of it.

•wame_miguel replied:

"What do we call it roadplane or caroplane!?."

eyasembo_pearlsaid:

"Country ehlezi yenza plan."

Sinethemba Dosini wrote:

"They even have the flag there. So we can't even deny it ."

zeeLungy commented:

"Asikwazi noyiphika sana ."

uni_drug♾ relied:

"'If it's tired it flies' had me rolling ."

nkanyisobhukahxul asked:

"Which part of SA is this, because it's giving UGANDA ."

ntoza commented:

"Basebenzile abafana."

Dondee replied:

"License uyithole ku Aviator lo ."

Man builds "G-Wagon" car with local materials

In another story, Brielfy News reported that a young man who fabricated a G-Wagon took the vehicle to a comedian (Mama Uka) to check it out.

Mama Uka said many people have been trying to trivialise the man's creativity, saying he used a keke engine for the vehicle.

He was asked to turn on the ignition in a video so the car's fan could roll for everyone to see. Many were surprised by what he had created.

Source: Briefly News