A TikTok video showcasing silo homes has gained an incredible 21 million views, capturing the interest and reactions of viewers

Farmers traditionally used wooden silos for storing grain, but now, these iconic agricultural structures have taken on a new role as homes

Netizens were impressed by this modern and comfortable structure, and many are celebrating it for its energy efficiency

A TikTok video featuring silo homes has garnered a staggering 21 million views, sparking widespread curiosity worldwide.

Silo homes trends

The video uploaded by @thebins2019 showcases the idea of Silo homes which was turned into an air bnb. The Bins were just an idea but have since become a popular BnB destination in Lava Hot Springs, Idaho.

Originating from the United States, where farmers historically utilised wooden silos for grain storage, these structures have now found a new purpose as distinctive homes. Contrary to expectations, silo homes showcase a modern and comfortable living experience. Renowned for their energy efficiency and minimal environmental footprint, these unique dwellings have piqued the interest of those seeking unconventional yet sustainable living solutions.

Silo homes trends

As the trend gains momentum, more individuals are exploring the idea of converting silos into cosy and efficient living spaces. The unique world of silo living and the architectural creativity transforms traditional farm structures into modern, eco-friendly spaces.

People flocked to the comment section to share their views:

@#35 said:

"Silo house after 10 years."

@Jacqueline Rush praised:

"There’s a silo house not far from me. It does look pretty cool."

@OᒪIᐯIᗩ commented:

"I want a silo house like NOW!! That’s absolutely gorgeous!!"

@s.valkrez shared:

"With housing prices I can't even live in a barn, now I'm downgraded all the way to a grain silo? Lord help."

@NaQuie said:

"I bet it sounds amazing when it rains."

@lilbitesizefun explained:

"Yes and then developers will pounce on this idea."

