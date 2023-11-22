A South African woman shares her 2023 to-do list on TikTok, revealing how she had to adjust her goals in order to tick them off

The list originally included goals such as changing her phone, saving R1,000,000, eating healthy food, and making new friends

Many netizens were amused by the woman's adjusted list and her witty comments about her lack of progress

A woman shared how she had to update her 2023 to-do list. Image: @cute_as_trezhi

Source: TikTok

A woman had South African netizens laughing out loud after sharing her 2023 to-do list and how she had to manipulate it to work in her favour.

Woman updates her 2023 to-do list

TikTokker @cute_as_trezhi showed the list with several goals, such as changing her phone, saving R1 000 000, eating healthy food and making new friends.

The woman's plans for the years didn't quite go as planned, as she had to adjust her list to tick off the goals. For example, instead of eating healthy food, she just ate food, and instead of saving up to R1 000 000, she managed to save R1000.

Watch the funny video below:

Mzansi amused by the woman's adjusted list

Putting together a list of goals is commendable, attaining them even more so. However, the reality is that not all goals can be achieved all at once or in our desired time frame.

Many netizens could relate to the woman's post and reacted to the woman's post with banter and witty comments. Others complimented her handwriting.

Centiaaa said:

"The poorest of the poor."

danielolusegun923 commented:

"Even if you no get anything at least you get good hand writing ."

Adebanke Omoba❤ replied:

"This is seriousss."

Cassidel said:

"At least you could save up to 1000."

Derrick☸️ commented:

"Wow, you achieved it all ‍."

Woman’s R15.4k money-saving challenge leaves Mzansi fired up

In another story, Briefly News reported that Ess Mukumbo, the Financial Mail columnist, left people motivated to save as much as possible. She showed people they could set aside a certain monthly amount and end the year with extra cash.

Online users were impressed with the simple-to-follow template. Many people were determined to get started.

One tweep @EMukumbo showed people they could end the year with R15 000. The lady shared a template showing that if one saves R350 every week, each month, they can hit the goal.

