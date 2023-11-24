A little kid went viral after singing a trending Afrikaans song that other children have been enjoying as well

In the video, the young child in pink was having fun as she danced to the trending song playing on her family's TV

Many people thought it was adorable to see the kid singing the wholesome song with a lot of enthusiasm

People were delighted to see a little girl singing a cute song. In the video, the kid enjoyed an Afrikaans song with a wholesome message.

A TikTok video shows a young child dancing to a popular Afrikaans song. Image: @erica_t

Source: TikTok

Online users thought it was hilarious and sweet how the kid put her all into the music. The young girl got more than 9000 likes.

Mzansi child sings in Afrikaans

@erica__t posted a video of her child singing an Afrikaans hit that's gone TikTok viral. In the video, she repeated the song, Die Here Het My Mooi Gemaak, which is all about how God made her beautiful.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Watch the clip below:

South Africa gushes over child

Many people thought the kid looked cute singing the gospel song. Netizens commented on the video, saying they love seeing everyone enjoy the Afrikaans hit. The trend started with Dirkco Jansen Nieuwenhuizen, nicknamed Klein Kwagga, who was at a talent show:

queeni705 said:

"I love the direction my country has taken."

Amanda Borrett wrote:

"This why God loves children. Pure joy. No guile."

Tristan Spires commented:

"This is the South Africa I signed up for."

Phelokazi Majali added:

"The politicians are messing up this country otherwise, it’s so good to be a South African right now."

user6463581815687

"I just love the sound of every child singing this now. Kwagga ons engel kindjie bring die nasie bymekaar met moves."

Child goes viral for singing

A little kid went viral after showing off his vocal skills. Many people commented, gushing over the cute moment.

White schoolboy sings isiZulu song

Briefly News previously reported that one of the biggest songs on TikTok, Paris, is also a hit with this kid. A video of him singing in isiZulu with his water polo teammates got lots of attention.

A video of white boys enjoying the banger made the rounds on social media. People loved seeing how the young kid passionately sang the isiZulu song.

A video on TikTok shared by @purdieking16 shows a young guy singing Paris. In the video, one of the water polo player's teammates asks, "Weet jy wat jy sing? [Do you know what you are singing?]" The pupil shakes his head no. Another student in the clip also mouths the lyrics to himself.

Source: Briefly News