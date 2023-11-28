A South African woman shared a TikTok video of a loaf of bread with the expiry date printed on the first slice instead of on the packaging

Many people found it funny, while others questioned how it was possible

The woman said that she immediately lost her appetite as soon as she saw the printing error

A woman lost her appetite when she discovered the expiry date printed directly onto her bread. Image: @bobo_bobz

Source: TikTok

A South African woman had social media users amused and confused after sharing a video of what she discovered when she opened a loaf of bread.

South African woman's bread mishap goes viral

A TikTok video posted by @bobo_bobz shows the expiry date printed onto the first slice of bread of the loaf instead of on the packaging.

The woman expressed that she immediately lost her appetite as soon as she saw the printing error.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Watch the video below:

This unexpected printing error highlights the unconventional packaging methods employed by the bread company, leaving many questioning their production processes.

Mzansi shares their thoughts

Many netizens found the expiry date on the bread funny, while others questioned how it was possible. Others commented on how the workers at the bread mill didn't care to do things properly anymore.

user4406653810157 asked:

"Ayibo kanjani futhi manje? ."

Boitumelo Makhubalo wrote:

"Yini isinkwa ngesingisi? ."

Nhlaxs said:

" Ba funa ube sure ukuthi bo expirer nini ."

anelisiwe s. commented:

"Yhoabasanendaba ngempela ke manje."

ntombisazandamela replied:

"Angikaze ngihleke kanje."

Umlazi woman, after opening her own bread shop

In another story, Briefly News reported that South Africans have praised a young woman, Hlengiwe Shandu, from Umlazi, Durban, for opening her own bread shop business.

A post of her huge entrepreneurial milestone was shared on Facebook by Kasi Economy and shows Hlengiwe proudly standing outside her container store, Gemisquare Bakeries.

According to Hollywood Bets, the branded 12m container was donated to Hlengiwe as part of the company's initiative to support women-owned businesses throughout the country.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News