Checkers got some new stock that delighted a TikTok user. A lady filmed a video plugging others on a new sauce on the market.

A TikTok video shows Chip 'n Dip sauces at Checkers, and many were amped for the product. Image: @her_lifecpt

The woman's video at Checkers received thousands of likes. Online users commented that the prices looked reasonable.

Woman finds dipping sauce at Checkers

A lady on TikTok @her_lifecpt posted a video of chip and dip sauces at Checkers. In the video, the product was priced between R18 and R28.

Watch the TikTok post:

SA love Checkers plug

Many people commented that Checkers made the right move by stocking Chips 'n Dip. Online users mentioned their preferred flavour for the chip sauces.

rae said:

"Hope they have cheese and chive flavour and mushroom one."

Mariska wrote:

"Honey and mustard, yeesss man."

Anelisa N added:

"Great move, love the honey mustard and 1000 Island."

bulelani was pleased:

"Awwwand it's affordable."

