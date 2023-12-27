A lady used a rainy day as an opportunity to wash her car, letting the rain do much of the work

The lady simply poured dishwashing liquid on the vehicle and let the rain wash it off

The online community aren't too sure about the hack, with many warning her against using dishwashing liquid on paintwork

A woman used Sunlight liquid to wash her car on a rainy day and Mzansi thinks she's mad. Images: @mpumi_theone

A woman took a rainy day as an opportunity to wash her car. In a video shared on TikTok by @mpumi_theone, the woman can be seen putting a dishwashing liquid on her car and letting the rain wash it off.

@mpumi_theone shared her thoughts on the video, wishing she had someone to take her car to the carwash every day and bring it back clean at no cost.

She captioned the video:

"If only I had someone who would just come get my car from the house, get it washed and drop it off clean weekly at no cost."

Mzansi has doubts about the "hack"

The video garnered over 7 000 likes, with many TikTokkers commanding the woman's idea and some advising her not to use dishwashing liquid.

@Miss Melo suggested:

"Lol, smart! But maybe switch out the dishwashing liquid for a vehicle soap. It will help preserve the paint on your car."

@Nele Madonsela20 commented:

"And you’ve just saved gallons of water, what a good citizen you are ❤️"

@ King said:

"It's true some people just see cars as an appliances like a fridge, a stove, from point A to B. FYI never Sunlight dishwasher, it damages the paint."

@PMM_Inspirations commented:

"I let the rain wash it and let it air dry. I then spray-polish it. I would like to believe that the rain has properties that can substitute for soap."

@#Satisfying shared:

"Don't listen to abo smartypants, Sunlight is the best. I've washed my CARS for ages with it. Even grew up with my dad washing his cars with it."

@BraT shared:

"I once did this and my niece laughed at me."

