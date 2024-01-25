A young man received hilarious comments regarding his school uniform, which was said to look like a police uniform

The learner took to his TikTok account and posted a video of himself dancing in his schoolwear

The online community reacted to the video, with many online users saying it indeed gives SAPS vibes

TikTokkers came for the boys' schoolwear, saying it looked like a SAPS uniform. Images: @supaa.xx

School uniform allows pupils to concentrate on their schoolwork and socialising rather than worry about how they look to their peers or if they are wearing the latest trends. It makes them look equal.

Uniforms differ for each school. Some are beautiful, and some are questionable, but one can only be so creative to a certain extent, given the number of schools South Africa has.

One TikTok user has been on the receiving end for the way his school uniform looks. @supaa.xx posted a video on his account of him dancing in his uniform. He said one person told him he looked like a police officer in his uniform.

"Someone said my uniform is like I work at SAPS."

Boy's school uniform dragged by netizens

Watch the TikTok clip of the SAPS look-alike school uniform below:

TikTokkers laugh at the uniform

The video garnered over 54k likes, with many online users coming for his school uniform, saying it definitely doesn't give school vibes but work vibes.

@Yano Lyrics said:

"Bheki Cele High School."

@JustBored wrote:

"Are you sure you don't work somewhere at SAPS?"

@LJ. said:

"Nah it looks like the guards uniforms"

@✰ commented:

"Hola sergeant"

@tsakanewanyane shared:

"Imagine if the pants were navy blue"

@Zasembo said:

" I'm laughing cos my 5 years old son just asked if you are a police officer "

@miss.rené commented:

"Captain Malebane is that you ?"

Shoolboys hilariously parade in girls' school uniform

In another story, Briefly News reported about Eastern Cape schoolboys who paraded in girls' uniforms.

A video posted by @hotmaqubela on TikTok showed multiple schoolboys walking in their school's female uniform. In the video, the boys are cracking up as they pass by the camera while modelling their attire for the day. The netizens were amused.

