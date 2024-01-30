One gogo didn't let her age stop her from having fun, she hopped on a trampoline and jumped up and down

The woman had many social media users wanting to be vibey like her when they get older

They applauded her for keeping high energy even at her age, saying this is one way of getting rid of stress

An elderly woman had a blast, jumping on a trampoline. Images: @mbalz215/ TikTok, @Karolina Grabowska/ Pexels

Fun has no age limit. One gogo proved that to be true when she jumped on a trampoline.

@mbalz215 shared a TikTok video of the gogo having the time of her life. In the video, the woman is seen jumping and rolling on the trampoline like a pro while kids stand and watch her.

TikTok has become a safe platform for many people to express themselves and showcase their talents on their own terms. One could easily come across toddlers, middle-aged people and elderly people having a blast on the platform, participating in different challenges.

Gogo enjoys herself on a trampoline

Watch the cute TikTok clip below:

TikTokkers are feeling anvious

The video got over 14k likes, with many online users loving the woman's energy.

@masego commented:

"She's healing her inner child ❤️❤️"

@Kali hilariously said:

"She can't put her kids there without testing it herself, I mean safety first "

@MaNgubo defended the gogo:

"We are stressed adults we need to bounce the stress away aibo"

@makhue8 felt envious:

"I low-key want that."

@Bonolo Softie Maloka said she'd do the same:

"I’m definitely this mom "

@Kootoo expressed:

"Happiness is Free"

@MJ shared:

"I'm so jealous "

