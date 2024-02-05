A South African woman showed on social media how her hairline was damaged, and peeps were horrified

The young lady said she cut her hair in an attempt to take care of her hairline but saw no growth

People flocked to her comments to share their experiences with hairline damage, while others advised her on what product she may use

This woman called upon hair influencers to come to her aid after she revealed how her hair 'snapped' off after she cut it off in an attempt to take care of her hairline. The video has gone viral, gathering over 166.7 K viewers, thousands of likes, and many comments.

A lady revealed the severe damage to her hairline in a TikTok video. Image @luluthandom

Source: TikTok

Woman suffer hairline damage

The clip posted by @luluthandom on TikTok shows the young lady lying on what appears to be a couch in her lounge area in her home. As the video continues, the stunner showcases her hairline and how badly damaged it looks after cutting her hair in an attempt to take care of it.

Taking to the video platform, @luluthandom said the following in her caption:

"You chopped your hair off, so you take care of your hairline, but your hairline doesn't care."

Watch the video below:

Online users share their thoughts

While some netizens were concerned about the woman's hair despair, others shared their experiences with hairline damage and how to recover from it.

Cleo said:

"My sista I did the same, my hair grew but the hairline? Dololo."

To which she responded by saying:

"Kanti, what are we doing wrong."

YoongiSpice wrote:

"I just stop braiding my hair for a week or two and my hairline comes back."

Lucinda Kock advised the young lady, adding:

"Mix Jamaican castor oil with alma oil, mama."

Lung.ile shared

"Same, but ever since I tried rosemary leaves and cloves, I see a difference."

