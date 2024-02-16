A lady showed what she had to do after getting Valentine's Day treats because her friends were single

The lady posted a viral video after recording her friends gathered to get their share of her McDonald's

Online users were thoroughly amused by the friendship group in the TikTok video and admired the woman's generosity

A woman showed the results of having mostly single friends. The lady posted a video showing that she did the most to make them feel included on the day of love.

A TikTok video shows a woman sharing her Valentine's Day gift with her single friend. Image: @andanixsimandla

Source: TikTok

The video of the squad received over 20,000 likes. There were hundreds of comments from people who were thoroughly amused by the close friends.

Woman shares Valentine's Day spoils with friends

A young lady @andanixsimandla got McDonald's on Valentine's Day. The babe's single friends did not get anything, so she divided the burger between all four of them.

Watch the video below:

South Africans amused by hungry friends

Many people thought the friend group was hilarious. Peeps were impressed by the lady who was sharing her gifts for being so kind.

Read the hilarious comments by netizens below:

Aosleosbsubs said:

"THE HAND BOWLS."

Gina’s_alt wrote:

"The hands waiting like it’s a soup kitchen."

Elizabeth added:

"I would've run away with my food."

The single girlfriend laughed:

"It’s the dividing for me."

KayleneNaidoo applauded:

"Yoh her heart is gold."

⊹ ࣪ ˖я є α g ι ℓ є was amused:

"It's them saying 'thank you'."

Poppy added:

"I know it’s one of the potatoes that brought that knife."

Lady gets chocolates from bf, shares with single mates

Briefly News previously reported a woman received some gifts from her boyfriend. The video had people laughing as she showed how she takes one for the team.

Online users were amused by a woman spoiling her friends. A video shows the routine she goes through after getting gifts from her boyfriend.

One woman with the handle @xolisile.radebe posted a video after getting flowers and chocolates from her boyfriend. In the clip, she had to share with her friends.

