A University of Zululand student shared how their way to the campus looked like in a TikTok video.

He said it was his first day, and he and the other students walked in the bush to reach their destination

The online community reacted to the guy's video, with many finding the situation funny

A student at the University of Zululand shared a hilarious video showing how he and the others got to campus.

In the video @keccy_smithsa uploaded, he can be seen walking in the bushes with other students who are carrying bags. According to the clip, they were going to campus on their first day.

"Guys, the pits "

UniZulu students walk in bushes to get to campus

Watch the hilarious TikTok video below:

TikTokkers found the video funny

The video garnered over 16k likes, with some students who can relate to their experience finding the situation funny. Others were asking if it was safe to walk there.

@Kheniya knows the experience:

"What kills me the most is I know ukuthi niqhamuka ngakuphi " ( What kills me the most is I know which side you guys are coming from)

@Manyosi hilariously said:

"Kumnandi kodwa oNgoye...udlula ukhe iguava usabheke kwi-lecture." ( It's nice because you can grab a guava from a tree while on your way to the lectures)

@kazi || ntuli ! joked:

"Ngizwa kthiwa nifunda with live goats ang’jaji kodwa." ( I heard you guys study with live gots, I'm not judging)

@Mihla Sithole asked:

"Why are you guys hiking before class?"

@lilonke21 was in disbelief:

"I refuse to believe "

@- Dineo Rabalao thought of the future:

"Your kids will never hear the end of this"

Rhodes University students chased by a cow

In another story, Briefly News reported about Rodes University students being chased by a cow on the campus field.

In a TikTok video uploaded by @nomsa_bubbles, the students from the university in the Eastern Cape are seen having fun at the sports field in the evening. But their fun was cut short when a cow walked onto the field and started chasing them. They hilariously scattered. Netizens were entertained.

