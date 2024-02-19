A passionate EFF supporter advocating for better housing and an end to corruption in South Africa went viral on TikTok

The video shows the woman making a speech before a crowd, talking about issues related to RDP

While her message resonated with some viewers, many found the video humorous and made lighthearted comments

A video captured a woman supporting the EFF. Image: @president_thepudi

A passionate and vocal Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) supporter went viral on TikTok after a video of her advocating for better service delivery was shared online.

EFF supporter calls for better housing

The woman is heard speaking among a crowd, addressing issues such as RDP housing and the backlog of countless applications from people in need of adequate housing from the government.

"It's time to fight now," the woman can be heard saying.

The EFF supporter also called for people to help put an end to corruption.

Watch the video below:

SA entertained by EFF supporter

Judging by the comments, many TikTok viewers found the video amusing as they poked fun at the EFF supporter and her call to action. Others made light of her appearance and the EFF itself.

user9963981187842 reacted:

"Phambili nge war fighters."

viljoen werner said:

"Houses are not the problem the Crocs shoes is ."

Jabulani Majola replied:

"Tell them fighter."

Miz T said:

"I can't even."

kylewilliam619 wrote:

"God will get those who pay the poor to get votes."

erwinborislav1 commented:

"Make her one of your EFF minister."

Alex said:

"When the EFF pays for your next fix."

masdee replied:

"Amandla EFF."

New Creation Taxidermy joked:

"The EFF said Amandla and then Amanda pitched up."

EFF promises to end loadshedding if elected

In another story, Brielfy News reported that EFF leader Julius Malema made a bold promise to put an end to loadshedding within six months if the party wins in the 2024 elections.

Malema revealed plans to deploy a team of engineers to Eskom, reported SABCNews. He said they will address the root causes of loadshedding and restore a stable electricity supply to the nation.

The party's leader made the promise during his speech at the EFF manifesto launch at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

