A woman took to her TikTok account to share four rules for her future boyfriend. They include not talking to each other daily, introducing each other to their families, not posting one another, and not sharing passwords.

@remofilwe.mojaki broke down the rules in a TikTok video. She said that she made them to reduce relationship admin and anxiety. The TikTokker noted when it comes to talking, there's no need to do it every day. There must be a day or two a week where they do a debrief.

When it comes to introducing the relationship to parents, she said it can only happen when the relationship is solidified and close to marriage because if it happens early, what will happen when they break up? She avoids awkward situations with his parents, whom she has a high chance of meeting at the shop.

She is also against posting each other on social media because she believes that's the best way to protect her peace, and not posting even benefits her after the relationship. She won't be a laughing stock to society.

Passwords are a no-go. Again, this is because she is avoiding the admin of changing them once the relationship dissolves.

@Viewsfromaweirdo. ‍♀️ partially agreed:

"Number one is why I can't be in a relationship for long. I can't be talking to you every day aowa."

@sarabi.xx feels the first rule:

" Heavy on the first one."

@SACRED REBEL likes the rules:

"Heavy on all"

@zoekravitswife agrees:

"I hear all of them fully "

Mzansi gives a woman reasons to date a father of three

In another story, Briefly News reported about a woman who asked netizens why she'd want to date a dad of three.

One lady on Twitter @Eksemandisa asked people what she could stand to gain from dating a father of three. Online users responded to her question. Netizens commented and mentioned the possible advantages of dating someone who is a father.

