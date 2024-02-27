A barman had fun at work and danced to Tyla's hit song, Water while serving customers

The man was captured on a TikTok video having a blast, customers and colleagues joined him

The online community reacted to the clip, with many wanting to go to the bar because of him

A barman entertained customers with his dance moves to Tyla's hit song, Water. Images: @beatonebirmingham/ TikTok, @Pekic/ Getty Images

Source: UGC

A barman had netizens wanting to go to the bar after he gave a whole dance vibe.

The man was captured in a TikTok video that @beatonebirmingham posted. In the clip, the gent is in his station dancing to Tyla's Water hit song with a bottle of water.

As he danced, he spilt the water he put in an alcohol bottle onto himself, but that seemed fine with the customers and colleagues, who were all in the mood, enjoying the good vibes.

Barman gives good vibes on duty

Watch the entertaining TikTok video below:

TikTokkers loved the barman's vibes

The video garnered over 61k likes, with many online users wanting to go to the bar when they can. Others asked when the barman's next shift was because they wanted to head there when it was his shift and experience his feel-good vibes.

@kj.yzfr125 adored:

"Be at one is one of the best places everyone is vibing, even the staff, and you don’t really see that a lot."

@shxncxx asked:

"When is his next shift, we need the vibes ?"

@Elsie loved:

"Because of Barman like him, I always sit at the bar Love your energy."

@gud vibes stanned:

"Such a vibe ."

@SF007 said they are heading there soon:

"Gonna be there this weekend ."

Video of white girl dancing to Gqom goes viral

In another story, Briefly News reported about a white woman who took TikTok by storm after fiercely dancing to Gqom.

The video shared by @mariraudsepp on TikTik shows the carefree woman dancing to an upbeat Gqom track by herself as her friend cheers her on in a seat in the background in a club-like setting. Mzansi netizens reacted to the video with positive comments, applauding the woman and her friend for their fun vibe and impressive dance moves.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News