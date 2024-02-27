A young gentleman took to his TikTok to celebrate his latest achievement with his followers

The guy uploaded a video with excitement, saying that he passed his driver's learner's lisence

The online community reacted to the clip, with many showering him with congratulatory messages and sharing their own experiences with the test

A man celebrated getting his learner's license on his first attempt. Images: @s4lerio.

Source: TikTok

A young man left South Africa impressed after she shared that he got his driver's learner's license.

Joyful @s4lerio_ took to his TikTok account and announced the news. In the clip, the guy is dancing with his certificate. He was revealed that he passed the test on his first attempt. He also revealed that he finished the one-hour test in just 20 minutes.

"To us who get their learners licence on their first attempt and completed it in less than 20 minutes."

Man celebrates passing learner's license

Watch the TikTok video below:

TikTokkers celebrated with the guy

The video garnered over 300k views, with many online users congratulating him and some sharing their own experiences with writing the test.

@Siya asked:

"Is it safe to go write it when you only used the K53 blue app to practice?"

@M Tshimanga489 celebrated:

"To us who studied the night before and passed ."

@Fatherless activities shared:

"When I say I was only left with one mark to pass there by road rules the rest I got total."

goit_se said:

"I feel attacked cause I literally just got back from writing, and I failed ."

@amahlezungutoks stanned:

"Purr."

@Patra <3 welcomed:

"Finally welcome to the club ."

@Thembeka Love related:

"To us."

