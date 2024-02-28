A South African teacher, Wendy Nkosi, went viral for her heartwarming way of greeting her students in the morning

A TikTok video shows her greeting her pupils using hugs, high fives, foot dances and handshakes

The video touched several Mzansi netizens who praised Nkosi's caring approach

Wendy Nkosi went viral on TikTok for her heartwarming morning greeting ritual with her students. Image: @wendynkosi0620

A Mzansi teacher warmed many netizens' hearts after sharing a video of how she greets her pupils in the morning before class.

Teacher shares adorable greeting ritual

A TikTok video posted by Wendy Nkosi, shows her pupils lined up at the door as they each select how they would like to greet her using a chart on the door, which has options to hug, high five, handshake, pinky promise or fun foot dance.

All the pupils selected their gestures of choice, many of whom chose hugs, and Wendy greeted them accordingly.

Teachers play a crucial role in shaping the minds and hearts of young people. When they make an extra effort to offer kindness and love, it adds so much more wholesomeness to the learning and growth of a young child.

Watch the adorable video below:

SA shows teacher love

The video garnered many positive comments from netizens who were impressed by how caring the teacher was

Luyanda replied:

"Ey amajitha awazincishi ngama hug."

Nandi. reacted:

"Oh bakithi ."

user5434118699347 replied:

"Teacher the hug is not enough same kids need it more than you can think off."

Kaylene♥️ responded:

"Can we talk about how beautiful the teacher is."

Nyiko Boyama commented:

"Why am I crying??"

Bobozana said:

"All these kids that asked for hugs really broke me, please try holding them tighter. They probably need them more than you think."

Sibu replied:

"Kwakuhle engikubonayo sis wami."

Mandy replied:

"Ngeykhath zethu wawunganya uthinta uthisha."

Teacher feeds pupils breakfast before school

In another story, Briefly News reported that it is often said that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and one South African teacher is ensuring her pupils get all the nutrients they need before starting their school day.

TikTokker and teacher @lerato_lerata posted a video showing how she brings milk, sugar and cereal for her learners to eat in the morning.

The footage shows the children lining up with bowls to get their helping of breakfast.

