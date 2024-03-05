A woman from KwaZulu-Natal hit back at the people who were criticising the way she eats tinned fish

She posted a TikTok video explaining that there is nothing wrong with eating pilchards that still have bones

The video gained a lot of traction on the platform, and viewers shared how they prepare tinned fish

A video of a woman eating sardines straight from the can went viral. Image: @juhisanammaharaj

A woman from KwaZulu-Natal recently took to TikTok to clap back at critics questioning her tinned fish-eating habits.

Deboning tinned sardines

In her viral TikTok video, the fearless lady @juhisanammaharaj passionately defended consuming pilchards with bones and all.

She explained there's nothing wrong with savouring the fish's bones and demonstrated how soft and palatable they can be.

Sharing fish prep tips

The video struck a chord with viewers, who flooded the comments section to share their tinned fish preparation methods and insights. Some agreed with the lady and highlighted the nutritional benefits of consuming pilchard bones.

Cleaning tinned pilchards

Some people are adamant that they will never eat tinned fish without cleaning it.

See some of the reactions below:

@Zeeh_mthethwa said:

"That is why I don’t eat tin fish at people's homes or that's cooked by somebody else."

@nthabise.ng joked:

"I can't eat tin fish without doing a postmortem."

@AnnabellePillay74 posted:

"No one can ever convince me not to clean tin fish. To each his own. "

@Michelee.Jansen wrote:

"Tin fish has to be cleaned. Finish and klaar."

@Reva_&_Leiya mentioned:

"Thank God! Finally, someone who also doesn't clean tin fish. I'm glad I'm not alone. "

@kat.rahim shared:

"I think every Indian in SA was taught to clean tinfish before eating it."

@nerona stated:

"My granny would wake up from her grave and shout at me for not cleaning the tin fish. "

@antheam18 added:

"A doctor once told me if we clean the tin fish then rather not eat it at all because we throwing away all the omega that we need."

