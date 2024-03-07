Vuyisile Adoons, an artist from Rouxville, South Africa, will showcase his work in a group exhibition in New York and later at a UN exhibition focused on peace

Vuyisile Adoons was among the artists selected to showcase his paintings at an art exhibition in New York. Image: Supplied

Hailing from a small town called Rouxville in the Free State, talented artist Vuyisile Adoons looks forward to having his excellent work showcased in an international art exhibition in New York.

The visual artist spoke to Briefly News in an exclusive interview about his love for art, growth, experiences and being allowed to share his talent on a global platform.

Free State artist shares his work in New York

Vuyisile has been invited to be part of a group exhibition in New York which that place in June and runs the whole month. After that, his work will also be showcased at a United Nations exhibition, which will run for eight weeks under the theme: World Peace or UN's Peace Keeping Mission.

Speaking on the unique career opportunity, Vuyisile said he was grateful and honoured to share his work with an international audience.

"It's a feeling that I cannot describe, honestly it feels like I'll be sharing a piece of my heart with that part of the world. I will give them an opportunity to see the world in new, fresh ways while contributing to bringing peace, joy, inspiration and interaction to the world through art.

"I was invited by a lady from India, Smruti Sirsat, who is a curator and a founder of ArtRevolution Movement, which hosts art exhibitions in various places around the world. This will not be my first time, my first international exhibition was in 2018 in New York under the same ArtRevolution Movement," Vuyisile shared.

One of Vuyisile Adoons impressive paintings inspired by his hometown, Rouxville. Image: Supplied

The young man said he is looking forward to meeting artists from other countries, sharing creative ideas and hopefully planning future collaborations.

"I'm also looking forward to cultural exchanges, meeting art collectors and gallery owners, visiting a few galleries and art museums, and of course having a lot of fun."

Vuyisile hopes his art will convey a message of a peaceful world free of wars and human rights violations and that we all have a role in making that happen.

Vuyisile on being featured in the media

Vuyisile is no stranger to sharing his work with art lovers. In 2019, one of his artworks was featured on the cover page of the South African Artist Magazine, and another feature was on the cover page of the 2020-2021 Financial Annual Parliamentary Report for Art Bank of South Africa.

He's also been featured in newspaper articles and television interviews and has been at numerous exhibitions and galleries.

"I have also sold my work in countries in the United States, UAE, Australia, North America and in Europe, including Portugal, UK and Spain."

The birth of Vuyisile's love for art

Vuyisile started drawing at the age of 11.

"I remember when I was in Grades 6 and 7, my classmates used to bring their books to me so that I could draw for them, especially in subjects like biology and geography, where we did a lot of sketches and maps.

"I drew every object I could see; however, I never did art as a subject in high school. I then went to study art and obtained a Diploma in Art and Design," he shared.

For this young artist, painting provides him with a sense of freedom and escape from the constraints of everyday life.

"It allows me to create my own world where I can explore styles and techniques, this has helped me to have three signature styles of paint. I mainly paint scenes of people from my community, all the art pieces I do are the concepts I have written down."

Vuyisile Adoons is excited to share his art with a global audience. Image: Supplied

Vuyisile and his three sisters were raised by his grandparents in a household of six.

"I was a very shy boy. I never played much with other kids. Most of my childhood friends played soccer and couldn't."

Instead, Vuyisile spent most of his free time drawing anything and everything. He drew a lot of inspiration from his surroundings in the impoverished town of Rouxville, which boasts a wealth of art within the community and landscapes.

Vuyisile's inspiration and messages for aspiring artists

Vuyisile has been inspired by the likes of his mentor, Richard Bollers, Teboho Makoatsa and Mfundo Mbali, who are his friends in the art industry, as well as Daniel Novela, one of the best South African international-selling artists.

The artist still looks forward to working hard and building his brand. He also hopes to host a solo exhibition locally or internationally and collaborate with other artists.

"I would also like to open an art centre where I will teach young and upcoming artists. Winning an art competition would also be great."

Vuyisile Adoons shares some work that resonates deeply with him. Image: Vuyisile Adoons

From one artist to another

Vuyisile advises aspiring artists from rural communities to stay in school.

"Learn as much as you can, believe and have faith in what you do, don't stop no matter what circumstances may be. Your current situation doesn't define your destiny. Impossible is nothing."

He also stressed the importance of respect, dedication, discipline and determination in order to make it in life.

