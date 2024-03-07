An outspoken man took to social media where he called out people for not taking care of themselves

The guy's video gathered many views along with thousands of likes and comments on TikTok

The gentleman's clip entertained the online community, while others disagreed with his point of view

One man took it upon himself to advise people to invest in themself, and the clip went viral on social media.

A South African man urged people to prioritise self-care and personal investment in a TikTok Video. Image:@coachristo

Source: TikTok

Man advises people to take care of themselves

The footage shared by @coachristo on the video platform has gathered over 409K views, thousands of likes and many comments on TikTok. The man said people should care for themselves and stop looking like their "problems."

"Invest in yourself. Self-care is the most important part, " he said in his video.

The gentleman went as far as to say that "even unemployed people are looking smarter" than those employed.

"You see, those people you are busy feeding you will die, and they will continue their lives. Have a budget for yourself, look at yourself, look at the way you are wearing. Imagine going into the shop as a man buying a pair of trousers, and you just fit in and start wearing them. Who told you? Go to your tailor because the person who knits those trousers does not know you. He knows your size, and then they made it too long. Some of your trousers are now falling, and a lot of material is around the shoe. Go and cut man...Now you are wearing like someone who just woke up from the dead, he added.

At the end of the clip, the man said people should stop buying cheap spray and invest in colognes as they are not expensive, according to him.

Watch the video of the man ranting below:

Peeps react to the man's clip

The man's video amused many people as they rushed to his comments section to express their thoughts, while others praised him for calling people out.

Bongi said:

"Some of us are bread winners, the expense is too much."

Duka Moruti cracked a joke, saying:

"Tomorrow, I'm going to withdraw all my savings and spoil myself."

Lele shared:

"I've started paying a lot of money monthly to fix my skin. That is the best decision I made."

Orina added:

"Me and 99 others feeling attacked."

Letpmal said:

"Not me spending so much money on food and zero on clothes."

