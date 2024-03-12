A young woman was emotional after she got a message from PAXI about her parcel being lost

The courier messaged the lady, informing her that one of their cars was hijacked along with her package

The online community reacted to the TikTok video, with many feeling sorry for her

A sad young lady shared how PAXI lost her parcel. Images: @lwenkosii.m/ TikTok, @nirat/ Getty Images

Source: UGC

A young lady received sad news from PAXI, telling her that an order she had been waiting for had been lost in a hijacking incident.

@lwenkosii.m took the sad news to her TikTok account to share the story with her followers. In the post, she showed a screenshot of a message from the courier.

"PAXI, we regret to inform you that your parcel has been lost in a hijacking. PAXI has informed the sender to facilitate a parcel claim. We are sorry for the inconvenience caused."

In another clip, she dived into more details, saying that after receiving the message from PAXI, she called her mom to let her know about the incident. The mother called the company and was told she didn't pay the extra R10 for insurance.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

The girl said her parents were never informed about the insurance cost. However, PAXI refunded them R500 for a parcel that included clothes, shoes and pots from the young lady's gogo.

Woman lost her PAXI parcel due to hijacking

TikTokkers felt sorry for the lady

Online users felt sorry for the girl, and some shared similar stories, saying they are still recovering.

@Mjaji12 knows the experience:

"Paxi lost my iPhone packages last year, I’m still trying to recover from that."

@Michiey was worried:

"I’m starting to think my Shein order is lost too."

@Dibakiso shared:

"PAXI is a nightmare, took the whole two months to deliver my parcel ☹️"

@L U L U was sorry:

"Askies, mama."

@SIMBONILE JALI MPEMVU felt sad:

"I'm sorry, gorgeous, please don't cry."

Courier car robbed during the day

In another story, Briefly News reported about a courier car that was robbed in daylight.

In a viral video clip, a pick-up van delivering goods was mugged. The delivery guys can be seen trying to locate the client, but some guys are waiting to pounce. It’s a quiet street, and the van is nicely parked on the side of the road. The robbers helped themselves with the goods in transit and later disappeared.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News