A South African woman named Tracey Lottering shared funny screenshots on TikTok of her shutting down guys

The funny post shows how she dismissed the men who messaged her on WhatsApp

Her brutally honest replies left people laughing, and some even called her savage in the comments

Tracey Lottering shared funny screenshots on TikTok of her turning down men. Image: traceylottering

Source: Instagram

A single South African woman had social media users busting with laughter of the sharing screenshots of conversations she's had with men who tried to pursue her.

Woman shows why she's still single

Tracey Lottering shared a TikTok post featuring screenshots of her sharp and brutal responses to men who tried to text her on WhatsApp with hopes to get to know her.

Her responses range from asking why a certain man was greeting her, refusing to answer how she was doing, and even insisting on seeing a photo of a man who confessed to being ugly.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

"Now I understand why I'm single," Tracey hilariously admitted.

Click here to view the post.

SA cracks jokes at woman's responses

The post's comments section was buzzing with laughter and witty comments from netizens who were amused by Tracey's hectic responses to her suitors, making it clear she had no interest in getting to know them. Some netizens even referred to her as brutal or savage, LOL.

tokyo replied:

"Yoh yoh yoh!! the last slide is brutal."

The Chad said:

"Never let your guard down."

pReLiShA joked:

"100 percent savage here my girl ❤️."

M@LFUNCTION replied:

"I'm understanding it too ."

Neville Swartz commented:

"Violation ."

Kim-Jay Josias said:

"The last one ma'am."

laylie replied:

"You are my president."

NIKITA said:

There's no other way to do it ."

Woman finds love of her life thanks to friend's WhatsApp post

In another story, Briefly News reported that a Mzansi woman shared a TikTok post revealing how she found the love of her life.

A post shared by @othandiwe8 features screenshots and images which show how her friend posted an image and status of her on her WhatsApp, which detailed how beautiful and single she was.

It wasn't long before a man from the friend's contact list responded to the status, showing an interest in taking @othandiwe8 out.

Source: Briefly News