A taxi driver remained composed while repairing a jammed door in front of impatient passengers

Impressed TikTok users gave the driver flowers for handling the embarrassing situation with dignity

The video sparked discussions about the challenges faced by commuters using public transport in South Africa

A video of a taxi door being fixed on the side of the road stunned netizens. Image: Stock photo/Getty and @itsallrandom1st/TikTok

A taxi driver showed remarkable composure as he calmly fixed a door in front of impatient passengers. He defused the tense situation.

Taxi driver keeps his cool

The taxi driver maintained his cool despite one passenger trying to escalate the embarrassment. He demonstrated respect in the face of the challenging situation.

SA taxi video goes viral

The scene, captured and shared on TikTok by @itsallrandom1st, got over 1.5 million views. People admired the driver's respectful tone compared to his colleagues in the public transport business.

Watch the video below:

Challenges of using public transport

Some raised concerns about unroadworthy taxis still operating on the streets. They shed light on the challenges faced by commuters daily.

See some comments below:

@prof_xrnyembe said:

"It's hard being a taxi driver you have to fix what doesn't concern you while the taxi owner wants his daily earnings."

@Mlondolozivilakazi stated:

"Eh bafwethu it's hard being a man."

@sbujero2 posted:

"Shame I feel sorry for the driver, life is had."

@Ndukuzombuso mentioned:

"Abazali basebenza kanzima to put bread on the table."

@PhoenixBaaitse noted:

"Imagine telling your boss that you’re late because you couldn’t get off the taxi."

@TouRKhanyie wrote:

"Lomunye uhlez kwi brake yin nkosiyami."

@thatsomlotshwa asked:

"What’s the other one doing kwi driver’s seat? Holding the break?"

@luvv.monde commented:

"She’s trying so hard to be difficult and the driver is so polite and calm."

@KwaDlangamandla added:

"Our taxis are falling apart!"

Durban taxi driver vibes to gqom

In another article, Briefly News reported that one TikTok user took to their account to post their experience with Durban taxis. The video shows the taxi full of passengers at 6:30am.

The driver rocked Gqom like it was a nightclub on a Saturday. The TikTokker expressed how Durban taxi divers are built differently.

