A man in Mzansi restocked his fridge, and netizens loved the gentleman's organisational skill

In the TikTok video, the gentleman unveiled all the items that he purchased from the store and showed off how he rearranged them

Social media users reacted to the man's clip as they flooded his comments section to gush over his fridge

This man displayed excellent organisational skills that had South Africans taking note. He shared a video of how he restocked his fridge.

A South African man impressed Mzansi with his fridge restocking in a TikTok video. Image: @johns_paul

Source: TikTok

Man restocks his fridge in a TikTok video

The footage shared by @johns_paul on the video platform shows the young man arriving with his groceries. The gentleman first cleaned up his fridge, and after doing so, he began cutting off the plastic on his Energade drinks. He then placed his drinks in the refrigerator in an orderly manner.

@johns_paul then rinsed out his fruits. He went on to showcase how he placed his various fruits in a lunch box and placed them in the fridge. At the end of the clip, he neatly places his eggs, yoghurt, and vegetables in the refrigerator. It looks super neat, and people were amazed by his work.

Watch the video below:

South Africa amazed by TikTok video

Social media users commented on the clip, saying they were impressed with his organisational skill, while others asked him to plug them with homeware items and other various things.

Joani said:

"100% most organised man I've come across in SA; well done, sir."

Williamlot98 cracked a joke, saying:

"You’re a better man than I am. That fridge would be full of alcohol."

Nic Grobbelaar added:

"Awesome, but where is the food? that's all beautifully packed snacks, drinks and sausages."

JenniferRoseanna asked:

"Where did you get the veggie spinning thing."

User commented:

"Where did you get those drink organisers from?"

Mzansi_Entertainment shared:

"Food those asking where is the food, in Ramaphosa's economy, Fruits are food."

Source: Briefly News