21-year-old Luthando Ngalo took to Facebook to post pictures of his sleeping space or bedroom

The young man made most of his space dividing into a chilling area and a sleeping area with a curtain

The online community reacted to the post, with many applauding him for keeping his room nice and organised

A 21-year-old man took to his Facebook account and posted pictures of his bedroom.

Luthando A. Ngalo showed off his space on a Facebook page called Make Your Bedroom Beautiful with Thembi's Linen. The young lad showed his nicely neat bed. The space is one room; however, he separates the side he sleeps on from the side he chills on with a certain.

The side he chills on has a sofa, his computer, game consoles, and a musical speaker —things most 21-year-olds like. The room has a plastic carpet and floor rugs on the floor —one is small, and the other is a little bigger.

"I'm 21 tears. This is where I sleep ❤️."

Netizens loved the young man's bedroom

The online users flocked to his comment section, with many applauding him for keeping his space nice and clean.

@Mongale Chomshaz Kgomotso asked:

"Where did you get the tapait on the floor?."

@Pamzit loved:

"Very beautiful bro."

@Ntsoaki Manyoni shared:

"Humble beginning."

@Nthabiseng Thabitha Innocent Chauke stanned:

"Absolutely beautiful."

@Sindisiwe Mnguni complimented:

"Beautiful and clean."

