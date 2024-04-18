“This Is Where I Sleep”: 21-Year-Old Flexes Nice and Tidy Bedroom, Netizens Impressed
- 21-year-old Luthando Ngalo took to Facebook to post pictures of his sleeping space or bedroom
- The young man made most of his space dividing into a chilling area and a sleeping area with a curtain
- The online community reacted to the post, with many applauding him for keeping his room nice and organised
A 21-year-old man took to his Facebook account and posted pictures of his bedroom.
Luthando A. Ngalo showed off his space on a Facebook page called Make Your Bedroom Beautiful with Thembi's Linen. The young lad showed his nicely neat bed. The space is one room; however, he separates the side he sleeps on from the side he chills on with a certain.
The side he chills on has a sofa, his computer, game consoles, and a musical speaker —things most 21-year-olds like. The room has a plastic carpet and floor rugs on the floor —one is small, and the other is a little bigger.
"I'm 21 tears. This is where I sleep ❤️."
21-year-old shows off bedroom space
See the Facebook photos below:
Netizens loved the young man's bedroom
The online users flocked to his comment section, with many applauding him for keeping his space nice and clean.
@Mongale Chomshaz Kgomotso asked:
"Where did you get the tapait on the floor?."
@Pamzit loved:
"Very beautiful bro."
@Ntsoaki Manyoni shared:
"Humble beginning."
@Nthabiseng Thabitha Innocent Chauke stanned:
"Absolutely beautiful."
@Sindisiwe Mnguni complimented:
"Beautiful and clean."
21-year-old young man shows off living space
In another story, Briefly News reported about a 21-year-old guy who flaunted his living space.
Thato Letsoalo posted pictures of his one room on a Facebook page called, Make your bedroom beautiful with Thembi's Linen. Thato's room has a single bed, a sofa, a TV stand and a television. The young man also has a mini kitchen cupboard with his two-plate stove on top of it and presumably a bucket of water. He also has a fridge. In his post, he also mentioned that he is doing a six months learnership.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News