Renowned philanthropist BI Phakathi took to the streets of Mzansi and blessed an older man selling scrap parts for bread.

BI shared his act of kindness on his Facebook page. He approached the older gentleman named Hendrik, who was looking for junk in the gutters. BI asked the man if he had dropped something, to which he responded that he had not. Instead, the man was searching the streets to fill his belly.

After Hendrik explains his intentions, BI tells him he will buy him bread but returns with more than the baked staple food.

The video cuts to BI adding a bottle of cooldrink, two packaged sandwiches, and a packet of chips to his list and handing the groceries to the thankful man.

Hendrik tells BI:

"Thank you. God will bless you. A thousand thank yous, Sir. Thank you very much, Uncle."

However, the blessing does not stop there.

In true BI Phakathi fashion, he gives Hendrik a stack of R100 notes, who continues to express his gratitude in the .

BI Phakathi's actions move netizens

Facebook users came in thousands to share how the video of BI helping Hendrik tugged their heartstrings.

Cheryl McMullin shared in the comment section:

"Shame, poor man. You can see how blessed he feels now. You do such incredible work for all the poor people. Thank you."

Moloko Shaun Maphologela spoke of how grateful the man was:

"The man thanked you a thousand times when he received the bread, but I can't believe he thanked you a million times when he received the money."

Modiehi Vilakazi thought about the realities of poverty people face:

"To think that it's hard for some people to get bread. It's tough out there. Thanks a lot, Sir. I'm so emotional watching this video. God bless you."

BI Phakathi gives R15k to Albany Kid

In a related story, Briefly News reported in April that BI Phakathi turned his attention to a little girl who became famous for holding Albany bread.

The anonymous Good Samaritan said that if netizens got a picture of the child to reach 100,000 likes on Facebook, he would give the child R10,000. Instead, BI gave the child R15,000 when they clocked over 100,000 likes.

