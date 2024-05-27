A lady took to social media to express her disappointment in Checkers Sixty60 procedures for fragile items

One woman in Mzansi was not having it with Checkers Sixty60 services and voiced her opinions in a video.

A lady shared her disappointment with Checkers Sixty60's delivery services in a TikTok video. Image: @mamomhle.ka.mafaku

Source: TikTok

Lady calls out Checkers Sixty60 on their delivery services, and SA feels terrible for the driver

The footage shared by @mamomhle.ka.mafaku on the video platform generated over 144K views, thousands of likes, and many comments on TikTok. In the clip, the woman showed how the eggs were delivered by Checkers Sixty60 driver, which broke into his carrier box while driving on his motorbike.

@mamomhle.ka.mafaku was highly disappointed by the retail store while taking to her TikTok caption saying:

"So disappointed to the Checker's picking procedure for fragile items money down the drain."

She was not the only one who shared those sentiments, and many South Africans felt bad for the Checkers Sixty60 driver who was trying his best to conduct his job to the best of his abilities, which enabled him to provide for his family.

Watch the video below:

The video touches on Mzansi

The clip left many people emotional online as they flooded the comments section calling out Checkers Sixty60 while others expressed their thoughts, saying:

LaMcambi03 expressed:

"Awww, I feel so bad for the guy."

Mpume Shange shared:

"It's the drivers fault, though he was supposed to be careful "eyy again" hhaibo lona."

MaKamo simply said:

"Mistakes happen.They will reimburse you."

Boniphacia_m stated:

"I don't buy anything fragile with sixty60 or Mr D to avoid such."

Nomcebo Mtshali commented:

"But they refund you, ma. This was just an honest mistake. I'm honestly been very pleased with their service."

Source: Briefly News