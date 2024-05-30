A man struggling to put up a gazebo for an ANC voting campaign went viral on social media

The footage shows other neatly set up gazebos by other political parties as the ANC member battles with his

The video sparked humour and funny comments from netizens as they mocked the ruling party

SA couldn't help but mock the ANC after seeing a man struggle to set up a gazebo on election day. Image: @renierjj

A TikTok video captured the funny moment an ANC member struggled to put up a campaign gazebo.

ANC man struggles with gazebo

The video shows two separate political party campaign setups for the VF Plus and DA, each with the gazebos and tables neatly put up.

However, the designated area for the ANC party looked rather sad as a man struggled to put up the gazebo.

"Funny elections update," the post was captioned.

Watch the funny video below:

Mzansi cracks jokes at ANC gazebo fail

The video garnered many views and comments from amused netizens who responded with witty commentary. Others also shared their views

Nontokozo Mkhize710 said:

"Oksalayo ngeke bawanuke amavote ethu(They still won't smell our votes)."

Where's my cold drink commented:

"EFF still waiting for the free gazebo."

Jasonk182

What if I told you that gazebo cost 10 mil

larrybyday replied:

"And ANC always late for everything."

HEINRICH CHARL Britz said:

"The same happened at our voting stations....the infrastructures was not infrastructurering ."

. Naz. commented:

"Just be better.. and help the person man!!"

Winterson kind

"From this we can see who stands for true Ubuntu and who doesn't give a fark about helping a fellow South African."

ALPHA MALE replied:

"Badle nemali yekusimisa (They even ate the money to set up)."

Young women's viral TikTok slams ANC government's poor service

In another story, Briefly News reported that two young women went viral on TikTok after creatively demonstrating how the African National Congress government has failed them.

With elections fast approaching, the ANC faces criticism from South Africans for several reasons, including corruption, poor service delivery, and the low employment rate. Some believe the ANC's leadership has become weak and out of touch with the people's needs, Chatham House explains.

