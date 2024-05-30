A holiday home is said to cost R999 for five people per night in the Cape Town residential suburb of Rondebosch East

The cost means each individual from the group of five would have to pay R199.80 for one night

While some thought it was a decent amount to pay, others thought the cost was on the pricey side

Homeowners charged R999 for five people per night at a vacation home in Rondebosch East, Cape Town. Images: @blink_designs_.

A holiday home in Rondebosch East, Cape Town, sparked mixed reviews when people heard that the homeowners charged R999 for five people per night.

The TikTok account @blink_designs_ used the app to advertise its vacation home in the residential suburb, sharing with other app users that guests have exclusivity to the three-bedroom poolhouse, the pool, and a hot tub for the duration of their stay.

Noting that it offers no maximum stay, the account provided two prices from which to choose that are applicable until 30 November – R819 for two to three people per night and R999 for five people per night.

It was the latter price offer that caused controversy.

The woman sharing the information added:

"Please note, no weekends are available until the end of November, only weekdays."

People react to staycation price

When applying calculations, R999 divided between five people would cost each person R199.80. Therefore, for two nights, people would only pay R399.60. While this may be affordable for some, the price seemed expensive for others.

@abigail23036, who agreed with @blink_designs_'s price, said:

"Extremely affordable. Absolutely stunning home."

@afrikaanse_noordkaper wrote to the homeowner:

"These prices are absurd, yoh. You are way too expensive."

@blink_designs_ replied:

"Luckily, you are not forced to stay here. You have lots of options, and you can go anywhere else. If I’m too expensive, then you are not my clientele. All the best."

Others in the comment section took an interest in the vacation home and asked about its availability and whether or not alcohol and kids are allowed on the premises.

