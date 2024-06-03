A frustrated Mzansi mom shared a TikTok video showing how her son cut her weave

The video shows the child, seemingly unaware of the trouble he caused, picking up the hairpieces

The video sparked amusement among viewers, with some sharing similar experiences

A mom was left stressed and annoyed when her son cut her weave with scissors. Image: @manyambosecwe

One mother was left at her wit's end after discovering what her little boy had done to her stylish weave.

Toddler cuts mom's weave

A TikTok video shared by @manyambosecwe shows her confronting her son as she asks why he cut her weave.

The child is seen walking to the hairpiece and picking up pieces of hair on the floor. As he looks at it, he asks his mother whether it was really him who cut it and what he cut it with.

"I really don't know what to do ngalomntana (with this child) ," the mother wrote in the caption.

Watch the video below to see her sheer frustration at the child's mischievous act:

SA amused by boy's weave antics

Many netizens responded to the video with funny commentary. While the child's behaviour amused some, others sympathised with the frustrated mother.

@Bucy replied:

"Ukutshela indirect kuth akayifun yen lent layindliningeke wenz luth futh (He's telling you directly that he doesn't want this thing in the house. And there's nothing you can do)."

zinitha0 said:

"Nowami Wangenza nje (My one did this to me too)."

jurist_model said:

"Been here before . Bekuthi ngife (I wanted to die)."

Zee said:

"Hawehmah mncinze izinqa kancan ngeke (Oh my goodness, picnch his bum a little)."

Human doll replied:

"Ngabe ngisejele manje, anginaso isineke (I'd be in jail, I just don't have the patience)."

@Nonduh_ wrote:

"Aw bakith ngaze ngamthanda mxolele mama ukuganga okwazo zonke ingane (Aw I love him. Forgive him mama, all children are naughty)."

