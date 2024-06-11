A woman took to social media to showcase how a pit pull opened the window, and people were left in shock

The TikTok clip gained a massive attraction online, generating many views along with thousands of likes and comments

South African netizens reacted to the footage as they flocked to the comments section, expressing their thoughts

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

A video of a pit bull went viral on social media, leaving many people astonished by its mischievous antics.

A pit bull amused many South Africans with its hilarious antics in a TikTok video. Image: Konstantinos Lepidas

Source: Getty Images

SA's hilarious reactions to pit bull opening window

Many people in Mzansi were left stunned by a pit bull's antics. A TikTok video shared by @ratochantel1 shows a brown and white pit bull trying to open the window. The pit bull finally manages to open the window with his mouth while using the other various parts of his body.

At the end of the clip, the animal can be seen jumping around on the bed. Some people were shocked by the pit bull's behaviour, while others were amused by it.

One person in the comments section was entertained by the animal's mischievous antics, saying:

"It will open for you when you come from groove."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi react to the lady's video

The footage captured the attention of many online users, gathering over 263K views along with thousands of likes and many comments within a day of its publication. People took to the comments section to voice their opinions on the dog's antics.

Sexycornflakes shared:

"Pitbulls are super smart. Mine opens the burglar gate and pushes the bottom part of the 2-part kitchen door."

Ramakgoela Gallagher gushed over the animal, saying:

You have a beautiful dog."

QueenM added:

"The way this dog would save me from sleeping outside father groove. He's a Need."

@Tshepang Khojane expressed:

"I'll never understand why pit bulls get aggressive when they get too excited."

Men defend themselves against pit bull attack in a viral Twitter video

Briefly News previously reported that a group of men were not backing off as they fought for their dear lives in a now-viral video making rounds on social media.

In an attempt to save their lives, these young men hopped onto a car roof as two pit bulls attacked them. The men bravely stood their ground and fought with the pit bull.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News