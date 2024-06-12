A TikTok video showed a heartwarming interaction between a white South African and a petrol attendant named Lukhanyo

In the clip, the man surprised Lukhanyo with his fluent Xhosa and knowledge of the culture

Mzansi netizens were impressed by their ability to connect despite their racial backgrounds

A white South African man's interaction with a petrol attendant reminded Mzansi netizens of the beauty of our rainbow nation.

White man impresses with Xhosa

A TikTok video by @mnu_khaya shows the white man, named Khayalethu, in his car as he greets the petrol attendant and asks for his name and whether he is Xhosa.

The petrol attendant, Lukhanyo, confirms that he is indeed Xhosa, sparking a friendly conversation in the Nguni language as the two men learn more about each other's backgrounds and how much they have in common.

Lukhanyo was amazed by how well the Khayalethu could speak Xhosa and how much he knew about the culture, realising they had much in common. Khayalethu even gave Lukhanyo some ice cream and jokingly mentioned how he was looking for work in the city and would visit his hometown, Stutterheim, in the Eastern Cape on the weekend.

Mzansi wowed by Khayalethu and Lukhanyo

The two men's interaction ignited feelings of warmth and pride in their ability to relate so well with one another and their cultural backgrounds despite the colour of their skin.

kaMazibuko@75, impressed by Khayalethu's Xhosa skills said:

"Umona phansi ngumXhosa Xho lo (Jealous down, this is a real Xhosa man)."

Buhle Zevza Xulu joyfully reacted:

"Akasasithethi isxhosa❤️ (He is speaking Xhosa so well)."

MR MS LETSOENYO wrote:

"Big up to Khayalethu wo mlungu."

zee❤️❤️ was captivated by Khayalethu:

"Samthandi Khayalethu❤️ (Just love Khayalethu)."

Baza Tamcy commented:

"Wow Kayalethu ungumkhaya."

indlondlo ye Smartride commented:

"Haibo ungumkhaya kanti❤️❤️."

