A South African woman on TikTok caused a stir after sharing a video of herself enjoying inyama yenhloko (cow head meat)

The video garnered over 1.5 million views, with some users surprised by a woman enjoying the dish

While some were impressed by her post, others called her out for eating a meal reserved for men

A woman caused a stir on TikTok after feasting on inyama yenhloko. Image: KASI SMALL BUSINESS IDEAS (KSBI)., @sxmh9r

Source: TikTok

A South African woman went viral on TikTok with over 1.5 million views after sharing how her Zulu boyfriend has influenced her love for inyama yenhloko (cow head meat).

Woman enjoys cow head meat

A TikTok video by @sxmh9r shows her enjoying the Zulu traditional delicacy and even biting on some chilli for an added spicy kick.

"He wants a stubborn girl ," the woman said in her caption,

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Inyama yenhloko is traditionally boiled with salt, spices, or beef stock and served with uphuthu or pap and umhluzi, a type of soup. The meat is mainly sold at taxi ranks and in townships. Most people enjoy it with chillies. The dish is traditionally served to men.

Watch the video below:

SA calls her out for eating inhloko

The video garnered many views and comments from netizens who were amused by the young woman eating a meal that is reserved and served to men in many Zulu households. Others commended her man for introducing her to the traditional food.

MusaG8347 replied:

"Umuntu wesimame akayidli inhloko njalo ayi nina (A woman doesn eat cow head meat)."

Sthembi replied:

"Sengifuna ukubona indoda yakho ngiyixawuleinsizwa leyo ismele (Now I want to meet your man and shake his hand. He's representing us)."

pepetuachixsmagga commented:

"I was not allowed to eat inyama yenhloko before I got married."

wanele__ responded:

"I’m a Zulu hun and I could never that’s men’s food."

londumusakunene said:

"Yiko nine nkani engana sdingo (That's why you guys are so stubborn for no reason)."

Sir. Nongalo commented:

"The nhloko wayy ."

user570315721485 said:

"Hayi makoti inhloko ayidliwa abantu besfazane, umuhle kodwa (Hayi makoti cow head is not eaten by females, you're beautiful though)."

Vuyiswa Dlamini commented:

"Usungomunye wethu wena ❤️(You're one of us now)."

American woman tries mogodu and other SA traditional foods

In another story, Briefly News reported that an American woman indulged in local cuisine and shared her reaction on her TikTok page, where she charmed the peeps with her impressive palate

She feasted on cow tongue, mogodu, lamb trotters, steamed bread, and some side salads, giving the dishes rave reviews.

The US lady said the cow tongue was her favourite and couldn't stop eating it. The only dish out of the traditional food that she didn't like was samp and beans.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News