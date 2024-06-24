A sheep did not wait to be picked up and slaughtered from the farm

It crashed an event and made itself feel right at home on a comfy couch

The sheep broke into the home, caused significant damage to the door, and cracked Mzansi up

A sheep was impatient with its customers and forcefully delivered itself to a desired family.

Behaving like an animal

People craving lamb go to the farm and pick out a desired sheep. The happy customer goes home with their satisfying purchase and slaughters the meat.

However, this time, the sheep rewrote the narrative. It felt in its meaty bones that an event nearby was meatless, so it sacrificed itself.

The sheep broke into the event a little too frustrated, damaging the door and destroying the decor. Even with the damage and rage, the sheep scored a perfect landing on a comfy couch.

Watch the video below:

The black sheep

The incident was a humorous shock to Mzansi as the man would hunt for meat, not the meat hunting for the man. It’s like having a chicken delivering its eggs to a farmer in a basket and catching a taxi back to its house.

The hilarious moment defeated the internet, where netizens had this to say:

@Jen made a joke:

"Food bringing itself into the house for real."

@Shavonne Kyra Singh cracked up:

"Manz said 'I heard we eating in here, where’s the food?'”

@Sihle was defeated:

"Isishebo seEid is breaking and entering."

Mutton defeats the internet

