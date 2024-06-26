A young man placed too much confidence in himself and decided to attempt putting up a shower door by himself

The guy bought a shower door after his father broke the old one, but his mistake was not to hire a professional to help him

The online community reacted to the video, with many finding the gent's situation hilariously funny

A man hilariously attempted to install a shower door. Images: @justramz.

Source: TikTok

A young man took to his TikTok account and shared a hilarious video of himself trying to put on a shower glass door.

In a TikTok clip he uploaded, @justramz_ can be seen in his living space uncovering the glass shower door. He said that his dad broke his shower door and he decided to buy another one but what he was not willing to do was to hire someone to put it in for him.

"I can do this myself. I'm a young black king, jack of all trades," said the young man.

Well, that's where he was wrong - lol. As he attempted to put in the shower door, he realised that it was too big. He tried to squeeze it in and in the process, it shattered into pieces. The gent ultimately did what his dad did and more, because he wasted money.

"Epic fail."

Gent breaks shower door in a DIY attempt

Watch the funny TikTok video below:

TikTokkers laugh at the guy's failed DIY

The video raked over, with many online users bursting into laughter over the young man's situation.

@Philasande Sande Mal wrote:

"Your first mistake was formal shoes ."

@® commented:

" Nah using the knife like that was the first red flag but the ponder at the end finished me."

@Boitumelo_Thobela was shocked:

"Wait, what??? the way it cracked??"

@Omi said:

"I blame the fit ."

@simeonafuller shared:

"Lol, I'm a diy queen too and when I saw the way u were tapping that glass I just knew it was ticking time bomb."

@Bonolo❤ laughed:

"I saw it coming."

Source: Briefly News