A woman who had no desire to consume alcohol shared that she poured a glass of Amarula down the drain

She stated that someone handed the drink to her before she could tell them she didn't drink alcohol

A few alcohol drinkers in the video's comment section shared their disappointment in the woman's actions

A young woman refused to drink a glass of alcohol and poured it down the drain. Images: @siphe_giftt

Source: TikTok

A woman ruffled feathers online when she decided to discard a full glass of Amarula.

TikTok user Siphe, who uses the handle @siphe_giftt on the popular app, shared that the people she was with offered the local cream liqueur. However, because Siphe does not indulge in alcohol, she made her way to the kitchen and filmed herself pouring the drink down the drain.

The young woman said in her post's caption:

"Nobody else wanted it so, ke bye."

Watch the video below:

Online users devastated after woman 'wastes' alcoholic beverage

Members of the online community flocked to the comment section to share their disappointment over the drink that went down the drain.

@julie_julz28 told Siphe:

"A simple, 'No, I don't consume alcohol, thank you,' would've been better than throwing it out."

When @darkqueenytt asked Siphe why she didn't share that she was a non-drinker before someone poured the drink, the TikTokker shared:

"They didn't ask me, and I didn't know there was alcohol. I was just in my room minding my business, and they brought it in."

Sharing how the video made them feel, @bee1504kay commented:

"My heart broke watching that."

@nala4sho told the young lady:

"You should have warned us sensitive viewers."

@memethief12 felt two ways about the situation:

"As an alcohol drinker, I’m both hurt you had to throw out alcohol and proud of you for standing your ground."

