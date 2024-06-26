“I’m Done With TikTok Reviews”: Woman Upset About R2700 Lace Wig She Paid for

A woman who bought a lace wig for R2700 shared that she was upset when she received it

The lace was not transparent to match her scalp and skin tone and was visible against her forehead

Social media users in the comment section could not help but laugh at the woman's unfortunate purchase

A young woman felt she wasted R2700 on a lace wig. Images: @kasi_intellect

Source: TikTok

A woman was disappointed after she bought a wig that cost her R2700.

Taking to her TikTok account to air her frustration, app user @kasi_intellect shared a video of herself chewing gum and wearing the braided wig she placed on her head. Instead of being light in colour to match the scalp, the lace was visible against the woman's skin tone.

@kasi_intellect also thought the lace would blend in with her skin when she installed the wig, but that surely wasn't the case.

After getting the wig, it seemed @kasi_intellect had her doubts about buying things she saw on the internet, as she wrote in her video:

"I'm done with Instagram stores and TikTok reviews."

Watch the video below:

Failed wig purchase has the internet laughing

Many people saw the woman's video and gathered to joke about the wig in the comment section.

@babyrose8131 could relate to @kasi_intellect:

"You are not alone. I have one, too. I bought it and never wore it."

@user13997315006274 laughed and said:

"It's giving a Mama Jack type of situation."

@mabel75147 humorously advised the woman the following:

"I think when you wear it, make sure to chew the gum, then we won't notice. The attention will be on the chewing."

Providing a solution in the comments, @tshokologomabo suggested:

"Try to change the colour of the lace. Maybe it's the colour."

Source: Briefly News