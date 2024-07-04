A local lass has headed online to vent about the horrendous food served during one of her hospital stays

X user @Hazel_Mahazzy posted a picture of the meal, and her qualm instantly became clear for all to see

The post attracted some funny and absurd reactions as netizens took a poke at the pricey medical aid premium

A local woman headed straight to the timeline after she received a disastrous plate of food during her hospital stay. Image: wanderluster and Oliver Helbig

Source: Getty Images

The shock of footing an exorbitant medical aid bill alone is enough to land you a stint in hospital.

Add the not-so-delectable food you get served on one of these stints, and the whole arrangement becomes undesirable.

Woman bemoans disastrous hospital food

Ask one local woman — who knows all about both — after she took to the timeline to air her 99 problems.

X user @Hazel_Mahazzy posted a snap of the meal served to her while recovering in the hospital, and it was anything but a good sight.

The caption read:

“I’m paying close to R8k per month for my medical aid, only for me to be served this food [at] this hospital (trash emoji).”

It took only one glance at the pic, and her glaring pain protruded like a sore lump for all to see.

The pic showed a small mound of maize meal pap dished into a polystyrene clamshell takeaway container.

A small clump of what looks like brown relish is placed over the top. On the side is a tiny mass of what looks like roasted veggies.

Netizens try to make sense of scenes

At the time of publishing, the post had attracted 433,000 views, 1800 likes, 555 reposts, and 700 comments as online users attempted to make sense of the shabby scenes.

The reactions that followed were downright hilarious. Briefly News dove into the comments to unearth the funniest

@MalumeRichie said:

“You are paying for medical services, not food.”

@CalliePhakathi wondered:

“What’s the brown thing on top of the pap?”

@SandileKaMsibi joked:

“Wait until you see NHI.”

@KaroroMitchelle suggested:

“This is wrong. Immediately cancel that medical aid.”

@LifeOfASigma posted:

“Iyoh! This can’t be food from a private hospital.”

Mzansi woman complains about R6k medical aid

In another story, Briefly News reported that a local woman headed to TikTok, pulling out her hair over her hefty medical aid bill of almost R6000.

In the viral video, a stressed @hairbyreneilwe complained about the high medical fees she paid for herself and her daughter every month.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News