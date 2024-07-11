A female DJ thought she was spicing up the crowd when she rocked up to the club in nothing but swimwear

An X user, @Am_Blujay, posted a clip of the DJ's spicy performance, which subsequently went viral

Vocal netizens from all corners raced to the comments section to air their take on the peculiar scenes

Another swimwear-clad female DJ has entered the fray and is turning heads on the timeline.

And the rapturous scenes courtesy of her sizzling mix are the latest to throw social media into a wild spin.

Female DJ brings cold heat

An X user, @Am_Blujay, shared a video of the unknown DJ's performance for his 375,000-following to bask in.

He enthusiastically captioned the post:

"Best female DJ in South Africa."

The description — as with the old saying "beauty lies in the eyes of the beholder" — is subjective.

A 38-second clip of her spicy performance, the date and venue of which is unknown, shows the tempting temptress scantily dressed behind the decks.

Watch the video here .

She enthusiastically gets into the mix, gyrating widely behind the turntables as the music blares through the speakers.

Chirpy onlookers have say

The scenes — which she undoubtedly enjoyed orchestrating — garnered massive interest and sparked debate among netizens.

Within eight hours of its posting, the video had attracted 661,000 views, 5000 likes and 800 retweets.

Almost 750 opinionated netizens made a beeline to the comments sections to air their take.

Briefly News looks at some of the blazing responses.

@DeeSandy20 wrote:

"Now, what if her [chest] jump out of the bra?"

@moflavadj said:

"I think we need to get the professor and his bank robber crew to go steal her decks."

@Buddin_Rapunzel aired:

"Male DJs do not have to show some nakedness to be good. Why do the women do it?"

@espeezeal mentioned:

"Majority of women can't really do well [in] male-dominated fields without sexually objectifying themselves."

@StHonorable offered:

"DJs of the last days."

Source: Briefly News