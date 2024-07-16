A woman showed off a solar technician's payslip with only Grade 9, and it shocked many people online

The TikTok clip gained a massive attraction, gathering many views along with thousands of likes and comments

South Africans could not help but laugh while many were left in disbelief at the person's paycheck

One woman shocked many people in Mzansi after she showcased a solar technician's salary with only Grade 9.

A woman shocks SA by unveiling Solar technicians' salaries in a TikTok video. Image: @lifereset_za/ TikTok and Wera Rodsawang/ Getty Images.

SA shocked by the solar technician's salary

TikTok user @lifereset_za shared a clip on the video platform in which she unveiled the salary of a solar technician. She said the person only has Grade 9 but is making more than those with degrees.

The individual earns R33K as his basic salary, which shocked many online users. @lifereset_za expressed that the person works for a leading Chinese company and gets paid in US dollars; however, the individual works around South Africa.

According to Indeed, the average base salary for a solar technician in South Africa is R 12,411 per month. The lady's clip grabbed the attention of many, gearing loads of views, likes and comments.

Take a look at the woman's video below:

Mzansi Weighs In on the Solar Technician's Salary

South African netizens were stunned by the solar technician's salary as many flocked to the comments section to express their thoughs, saying:

Nontando Ntandoh Ngo shared:

"My dad usebenza as a Senior Technical Worker, unoGrade 2, but he earns plus R21000 per month after deductions life is not fair."

Nhoty added:

"Some Code 14 Truck drivers earn more than 30k with their grade 5."

Praise691 simply said:

"Is not make sure on the numbers."

Fireleisa wrote:

"Yaz, you gon make us resign."

Zama Beats expressed:

"Education is not all that anymore, experience is what matters more."

