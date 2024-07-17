A woman sitting alone at a table could not stand a couple sharing a romantic moment

The couple attempted to recreate a popular scene from the 1955 movie Lady and the Tramp

Members of the online community burst out in laughter in the comment section, with some understanding the woman's actions

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

A woman stopped a happy couple from romantically sharing their spaghetti. Images: @dadamotema09

Source: TikTok

A woman was not having it when a booed-up couple tried to recreate a popular scene from the movie Lady and the Tramp.

In a short clip posted by the TikTok account @dadamotema09, a young woman and a man enjoy a plate of spaghetti. They take one noodle and place each end in their mouths, aiming to have their lips meet as they eat the pasta.

Presumably in a food court, a woman sitting at a table behind them looked on in disgust as she ate her meal. Next, she got up from her seat and quickly hit the spaghetti, preventing them from kissing. She then sat back down and looked at the couple with the same expression as she continued dining.

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Social media users crack jokes

The video received over a million views on the popular video-sharing platform, and thousands rushed to the comment section to share their thoughts on the woman's actions.

@yasirfalax applauded the young lady:

"Single people are proud of you."

@_m.a.n.o. laughed and said:

"No peace for lovers."

@taafaaaraaa shared that they could see from where the woman was coming:

"I’m not saying she was wrong, but I understand her."

Referring to the beef between rappers Kendrick Lamar and Drake, @k6778990000876 commented:

"She's the biggest hater. She's almost got Kendrick's beat."

@user8364664799325 laughingly remarked:

"She woke up and decided to become violent."

Little boy in tears after father kisses mother

In another story, Briefly News reported about a happily married woman who posted a video of her sons' hilarious reaction when she got some love from her husband.

Many people made jokes about the little boy's frustration, and online users were amused that the kid called his mom his wife.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News