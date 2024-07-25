In a viral video, a young girl at school passionately urged teachers to provide not just academic instruction but also emotional and parental support

In a heartfelt video posted by @shai_gantolo, a young girl delivers an impassioned speech to her classmates and teachers at school.

In the video, the little girl urged them to consider the deeper needs of children.

The video has struck a chord with many, emphasising the importance of nurturing and parental care in the educational environment.

See the video posted on TikTok below:

The little girl's plea

The young girl's message has resonated with many as a poignant reminder of the critical role that emotional support and parental care play in children's growth and development.

"Some kids don't need a teacher; they need a parent."

Her plea was not just for academic instruction but for emotional and parental support, highlighting the essential role of educators in the holistic development of their students.

She also appealed to the principal to foster an environment conducive to healing for learners and teachers to address their inner child.

To her fellow students, she advised:

"Respect your mother and father, and your days on earth will be multiplied."

Netizens were touched

The video quickly went viral, with netizens expressing their deep emotions and admiration for the young girl's wisdom and eloquence.

Sasa H commented:

"😭wow ..angazi ngithini."

Jessica Nqobzen Mots also noted:

"Hĺonipha uyihlo nonyoko kuze unsuku zakho zande ezweni😫😫😭😭😭🥺my child😫😫😫"

SNE.MANE KHWELA noted her tears:

"😭😭😭🙏🙏🙏🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️Ngiyakhala 🤞"

Mohlolot praised the little girl's parents:

"The parents who are raising this child are raising a hero big up, my girl 🥰🥰🥰"

Donasimento said her age and wisdom:

"😭😭😭😭😭 She is too young to utter this profound message. God bless this little intelligent lady ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

User2923406584780 exclaimed:

"When she is older, and life is hard, please refer her to this video, just to remind her that she touched most of us adults' hearts; she is God's chosen child, ke Mokgethwa."

Delisiwe Siwe Mhlongo called on other netizens to support the little girl and hear her:

"Are you here, South Africa? Let's gather together for this motivation coming from this baby girl😩❤️❤️❤️❤️"

Nthaby915 said:

"Some kids don't need a teacher, but they need a mother from their teachers because they never had one😭😭😭"

