Two friends made close to R3 000 by selling their old clothes at a local rank, drawing significant interest and support from shoppers

Their successful stall quickly attracted buyers looking for deals, showcasing a profitable and sustainable way to repurpose clothing

Social media reactions have been full of admiration and inspiration, with many users reconsidering their approach to handling unwanted garments

Two South African women earned R2,950 by setting up a stall at a local rank to sell their old clothes, leading to a surge of eager buyers. Images: @a_malaika1 and Getty Images/Stock.

After donating clothes at Mother of Peace Orphanage, two South African women made R2 950 by selling some of their old clothes at a local rank, sparking interest and excitement among shoppers and social media users alike.

The women’s creative approach involved setting up a makeshift stall at a busy rank, displaying their pre-loved garments.

From charitably giving back to those in need to repurposing some of their clothes and making extra cash, the women inspired many to consider repurposing their clothes.

Overwhelming support for the two

The response was overwhelming, with the rank quickly flooding with eager buyers looking for bargains. In the video, their successful venture cleared out their closets and earned them a substantial profit:

The women's successful sale has highlighted an alternative way to repurpose old clothing, combining entrepreneurship with sustainability.

@angel.malaika10 and @sanele_tyololo's experiences have resonated widely, prompting many to reconsider how they handle their unwanted garments.

Mzansi, inspired by their mindset

Social media reactions have been a mix of admiration and inspiration. @Simukelo Masikane expressed regret over not monetising her clothes:

"Me watching this when I just gave a person half of my suitcase 😭😭😭"

@Ms Faith hinted at a change in her approach to decluttering.

"Yoh, you will make me not to donate clothes anymore 😢"

@Motso showed enthusiasm to try the same strategy, and she added:

"Bathong, I've been thinking the same. M waking up tomorrow 🥰"

@Nthabiseng Ndoniyama reflected:

"😭😭 You are planting a seed in my head 😂😂"

While @Zeldah Zikhonah Moloto humorously mentioned:

"I need a friend who is going to record me 😂"

@MaBanyana noted:

"You just gave me an idea ☺"

@Kgafela_m indicated that others have also found value in selling old clothes rather than donating them:

"I have been doing this also is no longer giving away anymore."

