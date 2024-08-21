A funny grandmother was not about to let one of TikTok's popular challenges pass her

The elderly woman participated in the water challenge, however, it was an epic fail

The online community reacted to the video, with many finding the situation hilariously funny

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Gogo's attempt at a TikTok's water challenge has left netizens in stitches. Images: @munaxmum/ TikTok, @Lighthouse Films

Source: UGC

An elderly woman joined the popular TikTok water challenge, leaving the netizens in stitches.

In a video uploaded by @munaxmum, the lady is seen standing with her plastic bottle filled with water. A young man comes and lifts her. He hilariously failed.

With the challenge, one has to take a plastic bottle, make little holes in the upper part and pour water. After that, you spin by yourself or someone else lifts you and spins with you. Simultaneously, you press the bottle so the water goes out of the holes. The results are supposed to be stunningly breathtaking.

Gogo does the infamous water challenge

Watch the funny TikTok video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Netizens laugh at gogo's attempt

The video gained over a million views, with many online users finding the situation hilariously funny.

@🧸💗 wrote:

"This is the most chaotic water bottle challenge I’ve ever seen 😂."

@adelekuudze🌹 said:

"l blame the background sound 😂😂😂."

@_Kyra🦋 joked:

"This one is not very demure 😭😭😭😅😅."

@faffy3594 asked:

"Okay. What are you doing?"

@LI…SA 🦋💗 expressed:

"I wanted to laugh in silence, But mehn I couldn’t."

@Paulo laughed:

"People that saw this without watching and started laughing gather here 😁🙌."

@🎀 was entertained:

"This is someone's grandmother 😭."

@Cyndy🎀🌸ꨄ︎✨ shared:

"The challenge is really challenging you guys o😂😂😂😭."

@MaGatsheni 🐘 commented:

"Hawu lentombazane 🤣🤣🤣🤣."

@Momochef_Kgadi said:

"The challenge closed we have found the winner 😂😂😂😂😂😂."

Hun introduces a new TikTok challenge

In another story, Briefly News reported about a woman who introduced a new TikTok challenge.

In a TikTok clip uploaded by Thatego Mogane (@thatego08__nomthawelanga), the woman can be seen at a particular clothing store in Hazyview Mall standing on the display window like a statue that is usually used to advertise the clothes in the store. As she was standing and not moving, people who passed by were amazed and found the hun's antics funny.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News