A UJ student cautioned others not to post their lecturers on the popular video streaming platform after someone got in trouble for doing so

The content creator shared that the student got suspended for posting a lecturer on social media

The post left social media users in shock as many had no idea of the university's strict policy

A content creator cautioned UJ students on the POPI Act violation after one person received a suspension for posting a lecturer. Image: @igezalomxhosa

Source: TikTok

Young comedian and content creator @igezalomxhosa jumped on the popular video platform TikTok to advise students from the University of Johannesburg not to take photos or videos of their lecturers, as that might get them in trouble.

In the video, @igezalomxhosa detailed that he saw someone at the university's judicial services crying after being suspended for using a TikTok sound in a video the individual shared of their lecturer.

Be mindful of the POPI Act

While the suspended student may have taken the Protection of Personal Infomation Act (POPI) lightly, the video post opened many people's eyes as they had no idea of the repercussions of violating it.

Watch the video below:

Content creation gone wrong

The popular content creator and fellow UJ student explained on the video how the student got in trouble, detailing:

"When they were registering, they consented when they were ticking those boxes. One of those terms and conditions is that you will not post your lecturers."

The video post attracted a lot of comments from social media users who shared different views on the matter.

User @kea.nkashe took a jab at UNISA students, commenting:

"When we tell y’all POPI Act, you tell us we have LLBs from Unisa 🤣🤣"

User @buhle_nakeli was left in awe, detailing:

"Imagine being suspended over content 😭😭😭🫵🏽 Yho, yho, yho!!!"

User @neliwithani did not understand how people had no regard for other's privacy, adding:

"I thought this was common sense. Be professional and maintain people's privacy."

User @_rocky_stones asked:

"When did UJ become so strict bethuna 😭?"

User @k1IIshaun added a bit of humour, commenting:

"Degree temporary, content forever"

