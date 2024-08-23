Eastern Cape Makotis Grossed Out by Pickles, Hilarious Video Leaves SA in Stitches
- Mzansi's favourite makotis went viral online after they tried eating pickles, which left them grossed out
- The clip received many views along with thousands of likes and comments on TikTok
- South Africans bust out in laughter as they flooded the comments section, cracking jokes
Two women in Mzansi left many cracking up in laughter with their hilarious antics in a video making rounds online.
Viral Eastern Cape makotis disgusted by pickles in a clip
SA's favourite makotis from the Eastern Cape were back at it again with their amusing ways. The huns, who goes by the TikTok handle @fezzy.fezz, shared a video of them attempting to eat pickles, which left many people in stitches.
The ladies did not seem to enjoy the pickles, as they made funny facial expressions and gestures while indulging in the healthy snack. The clip went on to become a hit on TikTok, gathering loads of views, likes and comments.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Watch the funny video below:
Mzansi busts out in laughter
The South African ladies amused the online community as they flocked to the comments section, cracking jokes while some simply laughed it off.
Lulu said:
"Its giving kuya phileka thatha lento."
Lindelwa shared:
"They will never make me love that."
Annamnguni290 was amused:
"I am even afraid to test them nje...both of you have confirmed ukuthi vele I must not."
ILoveme commented:
"You make me die nono."
user simply said:
"These two, lol."
Eastern Cape makotis hilariously clap back at trolls for mocking their English
Briefly News previously reported that two ladies left many people cracking up in laughter in a video that is making rounds on social media.
The Eastern Cape makotis amused many people online with their clapback. The footage shared by @fezzy.fezz on the video platform shows the ladies standing as they replied to a comment from one of their viewers. The troll's comment left the ladies in their feelings, but they quickly gathered the troll and placed them in their place.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Johana Mukandila (Editor) Johana Tshidibi Mukandila has been a Human Interest Reporter at Briefly News since 2023. She holds a national diploma in journalism from the Cape Peninsula University Of Technology (2023). She has worked at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, PAICTA, BONA Magazine and Albella Music Production. She is currently furthering her education in journalism at the CPUT. She has passed a set of trainings from Google News Initiative. Reach her at johana.mukandila@briefly.co.za