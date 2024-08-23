Mzansi's favourite makotis went viral online after they tried eating pickles, which left them grossed out

The clip received many views along with thousands of likes and comments on TikTok

South Africans bust out in laughter as they flooded the comments section, cracking jokes

Two women in Mzansi left many cracking up in laughter with their hilarious antics in a video making rounds online.

Pickles grossed out South African women in a hilarious TikTok video. Image:@fezzy.fezz

Source: TikTok

Viral Eastern Cape makotis disgusted by pickles in a clip

SA's favourite makotis from the Eastern Cape were back at it again with their amusing ways. The huns, who goes by the TikTok handle @fezzy.fezz, shared a video of them attempting to eat pickles, which left many people in stitches.

The ladies did not seem to enjoy the pickles, as they made funny facial expressions and gestures while indulging in the healthy snack. The clip went on to become a hit on TikTok, gathering loads of views, likes and comments.

Mzansi busts out in laughter

The South African ladies amused the online community as they flocked to the comments section, cracking jokes while some simply laughed it off.

Lulu said:

"Its giving kuya phileka thatha lento."

Lindelwa shared:

"They will never make me love that."

Annamnguni290 was amused:

"I am even afraid to test them nje...both of you have confirmed ukuthi vele I must not."

ILoveme commented:

"You make me die nono."

user simply said:

"These two, lol."

Eastern Cape makotis hilariously clap back at trolls for mocking their English

Briefly News previously reported that two ladies left many people cracking up in laughter in a video that is making rounds on social media.

The Eastern Cape makotis amused many people online with their clapback. The footage shared by @fezzy.fezz on the video platform shows the ladies standing as they replied to a comment from one of their viewers. The troll's comment left the ladies in their feelings, but they quickly gathered the troll and placed them in their place.

Source: Briefly News