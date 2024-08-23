A gent trended for treating himself to a nice meal with his last cent. Mzansi loved the clip as they related a lot to it

An advocate for self-love, Noluthando, replied to the viral clip and gave the gent major praise for fuelling his frequency

Social media users agreed that suffering will do more harm than blowing up your last cash on something that makes you feel good

A self-love advocate on TikTok, Noluthando, found a great clip to share with her followers to extend better the message of choosing yourself over and over. A lad shared a clip of himself enjoying a juicy meal with his last cent and trended.

Noluthando explained how the gent unlocked a subtle life strategy and vibration by just choosing himself over marinating in misery.

SA applauds gent for blowing last R440 on food

Mzansi showed great admiration for a man who blew his last R440 on food and went broke after. The chap enjoyed a R429 meal and paid for R10 parking.

As the clip trended on TikTok, a self-love advocate, Noluthando, thought about sharing it with her followers and teaching them the importance of treating yourself even with your very last penny. The lady explained that investing in your frequency is vital rather than marinating in the misery of insufficient funds.

She went on to explain that the lad unlocked a subtle life strategy where he instantly boosted his vibration:

“Now that’s a technique. I don’t know what this gent was doing or what his goal was when he made this video, but whatever he is doing on that video, that is a life strategy, a technique.”

She urged people to do whatever makes them feel good when they need a “pick me up” moment, whether it’s doing their nails or hair or going to retail therapy…anything to make them feel alive again.

Noluthando shared her four minutes clip with the caption:

“Do things that fuel your energy.”

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacted to gent blowing last cent on restaurant meal

Social media users agreed with Noluthando’s explanation and generated a thread of 643 comments:

@Nomvula Veronica Mta shared what she does to make herself feel better:

"I' always buy shoes with my last cent."

@Thuli❤️‍🩹preache:

"I always say, 'practice the lifestyle you want to live.'"

@Khanyisile Macala feels better when driving:

"I reside in KASI but a drive around the elite suburbs will uplift my whole mood and I gain so much inspiration and hope!!! Better things are coming my way, but chowing my last cents is also a go."

@kabiwinter 🎀said that:

"I'm craving KFC and I'm only left with stokvel money."

Woman survives on R65 in Cape Town

Briefly News also reported that a woman who moved to Cape Town for work shared on TikTok that the only thing between her and poverty was loose change. The lady only had R65 in her name and spent it all on an Uber before checking off her to-do list.

Social media users related to the woman’s clip as she broke down her realistic day in the life of a corporate influencer.

