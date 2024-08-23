A DJ shared a TikTok video of himself and someone else covered in paint, standing next to two wrecked cars

The local musician said that he was involved in an accident, knocking his Polo into a BMW

However, the supposed accident may have been part of a video shoot as there was lighting and camera equipment near the scene

Crashing your car can be disastrous, leaving you with a hefty repair bill and often a case of embarrassment. One driver may have felt shame when standing beside the accident scene covered in paint.

Unexpected (or expected?) paint job

Using the handle @dj_manzo_sa on TikTok, a man named DJ Manzo uploaded a video of a car accident involving a Polo and a BMW. The clip also showed the musician standing beside the cars with a young boy, both covered in paint.

DJ Manzo said in his post:

"I just bumped this BMW without insurance."

He further added in his caption:

"I'm thinking of skipping the country."

Watch the video below:

Lights, camera, action

However, things may not appear as they seem.

Upon close inspection of the video, there seems to be camera and lighting equipment in the background. DJ Manzo also posted a video of himself and the boy still covered in paint and captioned the post, "On the job."

Given the nature of the DJ's work, it is safe to assume that he was possibly shooting a music video.

Social media users react to paint-covered driver

While some members of the online community thought the accident was real, others felt the paint was a part of the possible act.

@neothewun added in the comment section:

"The paint adds insult to injury."

@lianco0 laughed and said:

"The paint is a paid actor."

@artistamodernista, who spotted the equipment in the clip, wrote:

"For those who are curious, it looks like a movie set. See the tripods in the background."

@arrrmandddd jokingly told the man:

"No groove for you in December. Sorry in advance."

Believing the crash was real, @hefner147 commented:

"My bro caused a whole accident scene, and he said he 'just bumped.'"

@mhlungwane31 humorously advised the guy:

"Run and leave the car."

